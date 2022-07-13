The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Hunter floods: Gillieston Heights community cut-off by floodwater feels 'forgotten' in disaster recovery efforts

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated July 13 2022 - 9:04pm, first published 8:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SONIA Gannon is a doer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.