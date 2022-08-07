His paintings go for thousands, and now Australian artist Max Mannix is coming to Morpeth Gallery for what could be his last solo exhibition.
Later this month might be the last opportunity to see the 83-year-old Australian icon in person alongside his vivid works, as he looks at slowly putting down the paint brush.
Advertisement
Mr Mannix is known for expertly capturing the vivid colours and spiritual essence of the Australian outback.
Morpeth Gallery owner Trevor Richards OAM said Mr Mannix draws on 20 years of experience living in far-western Queensland as a cattle drover.
In the news:
"That's where all his inspiration still comes from, from those days when he was working on cattle mustering stations," Mr Richards said.
"This will probably be the last opportunity that people will have to meet Max and buy his work, and we're the only gallery in Australia that has Max's work."
Mr Richards said Mr Mannix paints slowly, using thirty different coloured oils.
"It is more colours than any artist I know," he said.
"Max doesn't premix his colours on his palette, he uses pure pigment of the paint straight to the canvas - hence the vibrancy."
Mr Mannix has his quirks - like he can't start a painting until he knows it's title, which is the opposite of how most artists operate.
The exhibition goes for four days, and Mr Richards said that's because everything usually sells out within four days.
Mr Mannix will be at Morpeth Gallery from 10am to 5pm, August 18 to 21, 2022.
Over the decades Mr Mannix' artwork has been featured on biscuit tins, placemats, coasters, greeting cards and art gifts.
Find out more about Mr Mannix at www.morpethgallery.com/artist/max-mannix/.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.