Australia's last railway to restore steam locos is here in our backyard - check it out this weekend

COMMUNITY MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
Maitland Community Markets are held on the first Sunday of every month at the Maitland Showground, from 9am to 2pm. You'll find a wide range of stallholders, something new, something old and lots in between, plus food and local produce from local farmers and backyard gardeners. Visit maitlandshowground.com.au/attractions-events/markets/ for information.
OPEN DAY
RAILWAY MUSEUM
On Sunday the Maitland Railway Museum will host its open day from 10am to 3pm. Visitors will have the opportunity to view a series of interpretive displays that highlight the role the railway played in settling and transforming Maitland. Check out www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-railway-museum-open-day for more information.
TRUE CRIME TOUR
CENTRAL MAITLAND
If you're willing to brave the cold, why not take on Maitland's True Crime Tour. Be seduced by the murky world of the past as you are guided around Central Maitland. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitlands-true-crime-tour-2 for more information.
GALLERY GUIDES
MRAG
Want to learn more about the exhibitions on display at the Maitland Regional Art Gallery? Each Friday at 12pm and Sunday at 11am the gallery guides lead a tour of current exhibitions and discuss selected artworks on display across the gallery. Visit www.mrag.org.au to see what exhibitions are on now.
RANGE OF TOURS
MAITLAND GAOL
The team at Maitland Gaol have a range of guided and self guided tours available this weekend. Be lead around the site by an experienced guide, or wander the site yourself on one of three self guided tours.Visit www.maitlandgaol.com.au to book in.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
