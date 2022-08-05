The Maitland Mercury
Australia's last railway to restore steam locos is here in our backyard - check it out this weekend

By Chloe Coleman
Updated August 5 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:30am
OPEN DAY: Maitland Railway Museum's open day is on this Sunday, August 7. Find out the role the railway played in settling and transforming Maitland.
MARKETS: On Sunday from 9am to 2pm there will be a wide range of stallholders, food, local produce, handicrafts and DIY creations at Maitland Showground for the Maitland Community Markets.

COMMUNITY MARKETS

