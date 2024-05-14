Pet of the week: Meet Kaylee, a gentle older Mastiff seeking a forever home

Meet Kaylee, a gentle older Mastiff seeking a tranquil forever home.
Now 10-years-old, Kaylee's looking for a family with whom she can spend her days in peace.
After growing up in some challenging homes, Kaylee can be sensitive and protective, but with time and patience, she can be unflinchingly trusting and devoted.
She craves a nurturing environment where she can feel safe, loved, and secure, surrounded by trusted adult guardians who understand her deepest needs.
Though extremely affectionate, Kaylee would prefer to live a quiet, restful retirement, making her perfect for an adult-only household free of children and other pets.
If you'd like to open your heart and home to a deserving older dog, be sure to communicate your interest in Kaylee to the RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter.
Kaylee is currently getting used to living in a home with her wonderful foster carer, so you'll have to reach out to the shelter if you'd like to meet her face-to-face.
Don't hesitate to contact the Hunter Shelter at (02) 4939 1555, as Kaylee is eagerly awaiting her chance at finding happiness and a home.
