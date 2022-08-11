The Maitland Mercury
Maitland dad rowing 100 kilometres for sports field drainage

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
August 11 2022 - 4:41am
CALL FOR ACTION: Stephen Drinkwater and his son, Joshua at Shamrock Oval where Joshua plays for the East Maitland Griffins. Stephen is taking on a 100km row on Friday to highlight the drainage issue. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

A Maitland dad's petition calling for better drainage of Maitland's junior sporting fields is gaining momentum, and he's about to take on a 100-kilometre row to show his commitment to the cause.

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

