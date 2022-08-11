A Maitland dad's petition calling for better drainage of Maitland's junior sporting fields is gaining momentum, and he's about to take on a 100-kilometre row to show his commitment to the cause.
Stephen Drinkwater is drawing attention to the need for improved playing surfaces around Maitland, and said kids are missing out because the drainage isn't up to scratch.
His online petition has 267 signatures in support, many from local parents who have children impacted by ground closures.
Mr Drinkwater said the petition and subsequent two-and-a-half-marathon-long row is about the children.
"Those that want to play sport should have the right to play as much as they can," he said.
"It's been a crying shame this year, and even last year, with heavy rainfall the percentage of the game times has dramatically been reduced.
"The whole idea is on the field's surfaces so we can get the kids playing."
Mr Drinkwater said he wants to work with the council, and acknowledges some field upgrades are currently underway.
"The main one at Rutherford [Max McMahon Oval], if we use that for example, a lot of money was spent there but I think the majority of the money was spent on the canteen, structural maintenance and facilities off the field," he said.
"I can't see the point of spending all that money on the tuck shop and canteen areas on that one field when we've got so many others in the region we can't even play on because the field surface is terrible.
"We need to fix the field surfaces on a continual basis, starting at the most affected fields first."
Mr Drinkwater said if more seasons keep getting washed out, there will be ongoing effects for sport in our region.
"There's lost games, plenty of games earlier in the season were just abandoned - my son is in under 13s first division for the East Maitland Griffins, but this is not just about my son," he said.
"With missing games, time played goes down so their experience goes down, so the quality and level of the sport goes down.
"I believe that you lose that fluidity and consistency within the actual games and game time, and that can also increase injuries playing two games in a row [to catch up] and then missing a week or two, I'm guessing that could certainly impact on injuries and form.
"For example, I know a lot of people are missing games in soccer, now the next generation of potential superstars, the quality of their sport is going to be affected."
Not only is it affecting the kids, but Mr Drinkwater said registration fees are being paid and barely used, and he also wonders how it affects local businesses who have paid to have their signage at a field that isn't being used to its full potential.
"I believe the children who are lucky enough to be able to play sport, the ones that can need to be able to get out there and play," he said.
"This is why I'm extremely passionate about it, and I'm prepared to put myself through a world of hurt on Friday."
Mr Drinkwater's row is going ahead at Anytime Fitness, Thornton on Friday and he's planning on rowing from 6am until 6pm, in 20km intervals.
Previously he has rowed 42kms which is marathon distance, and 63kms which is one and a half marathon distance.
Naturally, the next step is to almost double that and take on the 100kms.
"Your glutes burn after about 10kms but you've just got to ignore that," Mr Drinkwater said.
"I'm focused mentally and staying positive - I'm looking forward to it and I've got to keep telling myself that."
Maitland City Council's group manager infrastructure and works Andrew Betts said council is aware that grassroots sports have been a casualty of one of the wettest years in recent memory.
"In May, parts of Maitland had already received more rain for 2022 than the yearly average of around 800mm," he said.
"This was exacerbated even further by July's massive flood event, which has left grounds extremely saturated."
Mr Betts said ground maintenance projects are ongoing across the city, with drainage upgrades coming this financial year at Max McMahon Oval and Cooks Square Park, but said "drainage isn't a silver bullet to the issues we've seen this year".
"Drainage is just one part of a detailed strategy to deliver playing surfaces that will be safe for play in most wet weather conditions," he said.
"Factors like surface levels, depth of soil profile, type of soil, and how surface water moves to ground water are just a few that come into play.
"As an organisation, we're constantly exploring new ways that we can help the community enjoy the outdoors and play their favourite sports.
"For example, we've been changing the way we work to better suit the conditions, being more flexible with maintenance schedules, using different equipment, and working with user groups to find alternative venues to play and train when possible.
"In addition, council resolved at a meeting in early July to provide a wet weather subsidy for April and May to support community clubs who have struggled financially and socially due to wet weather in 2022.
"Council also asked that a determination be made on the impact of the July floods and any related refund of sportsground hire fees."
In April 2022, the federal government pledged $3 million in funding for Max McMahon Oval for upgrades to facilities such as the grandstand, toilets and canteen. In the same month, $2 million was pledged for upgrades to Cooks Square Park.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
