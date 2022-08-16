Look at Maitland Leagues Club now - it's Maitland Business Central

The former Maitland Leagues Club building has been transformed into a modern office hub that offers a unique co-working space for area businesses.
Maitland Business Central has opened its doors offering Hunter Valley organisations the opportunity of working from specialised spaces which also support the need for businesses to meet or train under flexible arrangements.
The new architecturally designed space offers 25 office suites, 4 meeting and consultation rooms, an executive board room, training rooms for up to 50 attendees and hot-desks in the heart of Maitland.
Maitland Business Central has evolved from what was Maitland Serviced Offices, established in 2004.
Paul Callinan, General Manager said his firm set out to create a co-working space that bought businesses together and provide a professional and modern environment with a wow factor.
"Our tenants tell me they love coming to work now, which was exactly the outcome we had envisioned at the concept phase," he said.
Nigel Parsons & Associates Architects designed the space to maximise light and space where multiple businesses can work in the same space with private and shared spaces.
Businesses looking for a professional office can hire a permanent space short or long term, that comes fully furnished, with all utilities and high-speed internet.
Maitland Business Central provides a solution where tenants only need to bring their technology and they can plug in and start working.
Casual room hire is available by the hour, day or week and assists businesses who have ad-hoc work or meeting requirement to service their clients in the Maitland area.
Co-working / hot desk spaces provide a professional work ready environment with internet and printing facilities ready for you plug in and get busy.
"Many of our short stay tenants just love getting away from their home office," Paul said.
The boardroom can host executive meetings and training for up to 12 attendees and the training rooms for training and conferences for up to 50 attendees.
These meeting and training spaces come full setup with access to high speed internet, video conferencing and audio/visual display ready to use.
"This is an exciting development for Maitland and the Hunter Valley, to have established such an impressive space where people can work and meet with clients.
"The networking and social connection is a particularly important aspect that we had in mind, allowing small businesses and sole traders the possibility of interacting in a friendly and professional environment," Paul said.
"We have seen a lot of businesses move out of home offices or smaller commercial offices to enjoy all the benefits of our large modern commercial working hub.
"Essentially we wanted to provide small businesses with the opportunity to benefit from a high quality corporate fit out rarely seen in the Hunter Valley" he said.
