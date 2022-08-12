The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Crissy Rowcliff has won the 2022 Slow Food Hunter Valley Innovation Award

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated August 14 2022 - 10:29pm, first published August 12 2022 - 4:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RECOGNITION: Maitland councillor Loretta Baker, Crissy Rowcliff and Slow Food Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster. Insert: The late earth market farmer John Clarke.

Crissy Rowcliff's commitment to life on the land has earned her the first Slow Food Hunter Valley Innovation Award.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.