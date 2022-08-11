The Maitland Mercury
New Maitland Hospital nurses, midwives, walked out on August 11, 2022 over the lack of staff and beds

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated August 11 2022 - 6:28am, first published 12:30am
HEAR US: NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Maitland Branch members during a walk out outside the new Maitland Hospital at Metford. Picture: Simone De Peak

A critically ill patient spent four days in the new Maitland Hospital's Emergency Department (ED) this week because the wards were full.

