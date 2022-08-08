Maitland and Nelson Bay rugby clubs will honour a life cut short in the inaugural Dempsey Gascoigne Cup on Saturday.
Dempsey Gascoigne passed away at just 21-years-old in July following a tragic accident, and is being remembered as kind, caring and fiercely loyal.
The Maitland Blacks and the Nelson Bay Gropers first grade sides will face off at Marcellin Park, Lorn on Saturday, August 13 at 3pm.
Dempsey was first introduced to rugby at Marcellin Park, and as a toddler would watch his dad Jason and later his uncle Ryan Threlfo run out onto the field for the Maitland Blacks.
His parents, Amanda and Jason Gascoigne said Dempsey probably put on his first set of rugby boots at Marcellin Park.
"He would customarily make several visits to say hello and support the canteen ladies and then after firsts, he and his brother and rugby mates would join all the other kids on the field," they said.
After the family moved to Nelson Bay in 2010, the Nelson Bay Gropers welcomed the family "just as wholeheartedly as they had been welcomed by the Blacks".
Amanda and Jason said the two clubs have been rallying around them, and have a very special place in their hearts.
The Gascoigne family have created the perpetual Dempsey Gascoigne Cup to honour their son and brother, and the game will always be played at Marcellin Park.
Jason Gascoigne was the Maitland Rugby Club president for a number of years, and both he and Amanda were instrumental members of the 125 year organising committee.
After their move to Nelson Bay, Jason took on a coaching role for the Gropers.
"We love both clubs and definitely feel part of both families," Jason and Amanda said.
"We feel that an annual Dempsey Gascoigne Cup would be a great way to keep these friendships going and it would be marvelous to catch up annually with family and friends at Marcellin."
Amanda and Jason said they and their son Callum cannot say thanks enough for the outpouring of love, support and kindness they have received following the tragic loss of Dempsey.
"While Dempsey's life was cut short, his life was an extraordinary one and the family simply were unaware of just how much he had touched the lives of others and had made a profound impact on them," they said.
A message that came from one of Dempsey's rugby competitors said "not only was he a formidable player on the field, but even a better bloke off it."
The first grade match will kick off at 3pm, and will be followed by the presentation of the Dempsey Gascoigne Cup.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
