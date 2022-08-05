Hunter mobility scooter rider nabbed for drink-driving

A 65-year-old man has been charged with high-range drink driving on a mobility scooter in Newcastle.
The man allegedly blew three times the legal limit recording a reading of 0.154.
About 7.40pm on Thursday police stopped a mobility scooter on Railway Street, Merewether, after safety concerns were raised by members of the public.
Police will allege the man was driving erratically on the road and without adequate lights.
The driver - a 65-year-old man - was subject to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was subject to a breath analysis which allegedly returned a reading of 0.154.
The man was issued with a court attendance notice for drive with high-range PCA, to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Thursday, August 11.
His licence has been suspended.
