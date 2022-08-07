EMNC Brazen Fitness have claimed their first win of the season defeating top side Maitland Pickers in a huge upset in Maitland A-grade netball on Saturday.
The 58-48 result and a 30-all draw between The George and Club Maitland City has thrown the battle for the top four wide open again with just six points separating top from fifth spot with three rounds left to play in the regular season.
The George sit on top of the table, equal on 36 points with the Pickers, with Club Maitland City third on 33.
Hills Solicitors ended a two-game losing streak with a comfortable 43-29 win against RSL Fusion to sit fourth, just one point behind CMC.
Youngsters NVY Power Comets, who are fifth on 30 points, kept in touch with the top four with a 49-24 win against Customs House.
Made up predominantly of teenagers, Brazen Fitness have threatened to break their season drought several times only to lose narrowly to more experienced opponents.
But with the Pickers missing a couple of key players, the East Maitland team pounced to claim the biggest scalp of all.
In a season which has seen teams' fortunes swayed by injury and COVID-unavailability the make-up of the top four appears to go to down to the final weekend's games on Saturday and Sunday.
Top-two teams The George and Pickers match-up in possibly the match of the season to date next weekend.
CMC will be favourites against RSL Fusion, Hills Solicitors will look to continue their winning form against Customs House and in the battle of the teenagers Comets take on Brazen Fitness.
Ladder: 1. The George 36; 2. Maitland Pickers 36; 3. Club Maitland City 33; 4. Hills Solicitors 32; 5. NVY Power Comets 30; 6. RSL Fusion 20; 7. Customs House 16; 8. EMNC Brazen Fitness 14,
