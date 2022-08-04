After a two year hiatus Bitter and Twisted Boutique Beer Festival will return to Maitland Gaol on November 5 and 6.
Ice cold craft beers will be served up alongside a stellar entertainment lineup, headlined by Sydney alternative indie rock band Middle Kids who won the 2021 ARIA award for best rock album.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 5 at 12pm.
Award winning four piece roots group The Beautiful Girls, who boast half a million album sales and 50 million Spotify streams, will headline Sunday's program.
Maitland City Council team leader of events Tori Evans said the team can't wait to be back at Maitland Gaol after a two year hiatus.
"Bitter and Twisted has certainly cemented its place on the annual events calendar for fans of great music and people passionate about quality craft beer," she said.
"Where else in Australia can you enjoy over 80 craft beers and your favourite tunes in a former maximum security prison?"
As well as the music and craft beer there will be a range of food stalls and other activities rounding out the event, such as beer trivia, private cell blocks and beer and cheese matching sessions.
"There's something truly unique about Bitter and Twisted, which this year will be bigger and bitterer than ever,' Ms Evans said.
Joining the headline acts on the Bitter and Twisted 2022 lineup are Good Lekker, soul ska group Fat Picnic, The Dead Maggies, Liquid Zoo, Austin Mackay, Chris Cavill and Newcastle based singer songwriter BERLYN.
Bitter and Twisted is an 18+ only event on Saturday, November 5, and all ages on Sunday, November 6 (under 18's must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times).
Tickets for Bitter and Twisted Boutique Beer Festival will go on sale on the Bitter and Twisted website at 12pm Friday, August 5 (International Beer Day).
For more information, visit www.bitterandtwisted.com.au.
