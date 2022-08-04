The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bitter and Twisted Boutique Beer Festival returns to Maitland Gaol this November

Updated August 5 2022 - 3:18am, first published August 4 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEADLINERS: ARIA Award winning band Middle Kids will headline the festival on Saturday. Picture: Supplied.

After a two year hiatus Bitter and Twisted Boutique Beer Festival will return to Maitland Gaol on November 5 and 6.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.