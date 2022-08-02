Lochinvar's Charlie Wilson has taken home the title of best junior drum major at Aberdeen Highland Games for the second time, and he's only 13.
The games were held on Saturday, July 2 and Charlie was there competing with his fellow members of City of Maitland Pipes and Drums.
He took home the same award in 2019 when he was 11-years-old, and this year was the first time since that the games have gone ahead after COVID postponements.
Charlie's grandfather Ian Innes is the pipe major for City of Maitland Pipes and Drums, and said he is very proud of his grandson's achievement.
"It's great, a real honour," he said.
"It's really good for young people to take the Scottish culture up because there's not a lot of young people in bands these days."
Charlie has been by Mr Innes' side when piping since he was three-years-old, and said he joined because "I was looking up to my Pop".
Charlie said he is feeling pretty happy about winning at Aberdeen for the second time.
While his Pop, as pipe major, directs the music of the band, Charlie's role as drum major is to direct their movements.
"It's the ears and eyes for the rest of the band, they direct where the whole band is going and tell them where to move," Charlie said.
Charlie's mum, Renee Wilson, said she is very proud of her son.
"I'm just as proud of him as anything," she said.
"You should have seen the size of the kilt when he was three.
"He's thrived growing up in that environment, he's never missed a meet and he rehearses every Sunday."
Ms Wilson said Charlie would like to play the bagpipes eventually, but a pretty strong lung capacity is needed so he will wait until he is a bit older.
"I think they start it around 16," she said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
