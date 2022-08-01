The Branxton Truckies and Partner Reunion is back on August 20, this year raising money for multiple sclerosis (MS).
The bi-annual event was put on hold last year due to COVID-19, but is back and could be better than ever.
Advertisement
In 2017 the event raised more than $1000 for local Girl Guides and $900 for a local school teacher battling brain cancer, and in 2019 it raised $8,800 for cancer research.
Raising money for research into MS this year is close to organiser Bob Rhodes' heart, as he has been living with the chronic disease for 22 years.
In the news:
Mr Rhodes said every dollar raised counts.
"I've had multiple sclerosis now for 20 odd years, and the last one I did for cancer and raised a hell of a lot of money, and this one hopefully it might only be a dollar that finds the cure for it," he said.
"Every dollar is closer to a cure... it (MS) affects everyone in different ways."
Mr Rhodes can't pick what the highlight of the day will be, because he thinks it will all be great.
"I think the whole day is going to be really good if it's anything like the other ones," he said.
"The kids come and have a look at the trucks."
In 2019, there were 40 trucks for enthusiasts to marvel at, but there might be less this year because of the wet ground.
Related:
All are welcome to the Branxton Truckies and Partners Reunion, and there will be plenty of trucks to take a closer look at as well as vintage cars, live entertainment from The Neva Endas, bacon and egg rolls for the early birds and exciting raffles to raise money.
In previous years, the event has attracted hundreds of people from as far as Queensland.
The event will be at the Miller Park Hotel, Branxton from 11am on Saturday, August 20, raising money for MS research.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Advertisement
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.