Take a stroll near Morpeth Bridge after sunset and you'll see it illuminated in a vibrant shade of orange.
Known as SES orange, the show of light is a tribute to to the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers who worked so hard to keep everyone safe during the July flood.
They took on a range of roles including flood rescues and evacuating the sick and injured.
"From setting up evacuation centres to providing supplies and transport to isolated residents, SES crews really led the charge and helped guide Maitland through the last month," Mayor of Maitland, Cr Philip Penfold, said.
"Some areas of the Maitland Local Government Area - such as Gillieston Heights, Millers Forest, Gosforth, Oakhampton Heights and Duckenfield - were isolated for a week or more, with floodwater closing major roads and restricting access to both suburban areas and rural properties.
"We wanted to say thank you to SES for their resilience and support, on behalf of the whole Maitland community."
The orange shade will be on show until Sunday.
Passionate about community news
