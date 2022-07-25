The Maitland Mercury
Remembering Una Farley, Maitland's first female taxi driver

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated July 25 2022 - 8:03am, first published 7:30am
FAREWELL: Mrs Una Farley has passed away, age 103. She enjoyed a long life filled with horse riding, taxi driving, and time spent with friends and family. Picture: Supplied.

A pioneer for women in the workforce and an in-demand equestrian, Mrs Una Farley's legacy in the Hunter community will live on.

