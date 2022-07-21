From defence to a delicatessen - Ashlee and Ben bring a little taste of Europe to Maitland

Being a defence family, the Milinkovics have moved around a lot, but it wasn't until they were based in Williamtown, and started living in Thornton, that they felt like they were home.
Ashlee and Branislav (Ben) Milinkovic have lived in Thornton for four years now, and chose to put down roots because they simply didn't want to leave.
In the past, wherever they were based they would hunt for a European delicatessen, as its the type of food they both grew up on.
These delis are few and far between, especially in rural Australia. The pair had always dreamed of opening their own deli, but hadn't been serious about it until recently.
This is how Rutherford Marketplace's newest food spot 'Delini' came to be.
"It was always something we fantasized about," Ashlee said.
"Everywhere we went that we got posted to there was never a [European] deli... we grew up having this every weekend of our lives; it was every Sunday after church for me with my grandmother.
"We kept joking about, you know, if there was only a deli here in Maitland it'd be perfect."
Then, they thought 'why not?'.
"It was just the right thing to do," Ashlee said.
Delini stocks all kinds of European food, cheese, small goods, pastries and groceries, and tries to cater to lots of different European communities, including all their Serbian and Maltese favourites.
They have noticed a big Polish community in Maitland, and are currently learning more about Polish cuisine so they can incorporate it into their menu.
"There is a very big Balkan and Maltese feeling here, because we are Serbian and Maltese. You will find very eastern European vibes throughout the shop," Ashlee said. Since opening Delini in April, Ashlee and Ben have already seen how strong the Maitland community is, especially during the recent flooding.
"It was tough but it was so beautiful to see our regulars battling through traffic to make it over to us and the amazing things people have been saying like 'I could have just gone to Woolies or Coles, but we know we're going to get quality here'," Ashlee said. "That's what we're doing it for, to give people the quality. It warms my heart to hear people say that, and the fact we've only been open for such a short time to already have regulars, that speaks in volumes for us. We've built solid friendships with people already and we're already starting to have a bigger and wider friendship circle."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
