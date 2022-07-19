Community meetings to explain new flight paths after significant increase in air traffic

Some Maitland and Coalfields residents could be affected by an Airservices Australia plan to modernise the airspace around Newcastle Airport to manage increasing defence and civilian aviation air traffic.
As part of this, Airservices Australia is conducting a series of community consultation sessions at Rutherford, Thornton, Kurri and Cessnock, throughout July to provide opportunities for the community to learn more about the new preliminary flight path designs and provide feedback.
The preliminary designs include new standard instrument departures and standard instrument arrivals flight paths for Newcastle Airport to improve the safety, efficiency and operation of the airspace for multiple aircraft operators.
The proposed changes follow a recent Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) and Royal Australian Air Force study which found a significant increase in scheduled air traffic, together with the introduction of next-generation military aircraft, requires a redesign of the airspace.
"Airservices is committed to ensuring our engagement with communities regarding these airspace and flight path changes is proactive, open and transparent," An Airservices Australia spokesperson said.
"Community feedback on the proposed changes is an important consideration as we finalise the design and seek CASA approval for the new airspace in 2023."
Meetings will be held at:
More information including community fact sheets can be found here.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
