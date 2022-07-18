The Maitland SES unit responded to a massive 998 jobs in the past two weeks, but the flood clean up isn't over yet.
Maitland SES crews are still out alongside Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue personnel washing out houses, removing debris and clearing bridges and driveways on properties in an effort to make homes safe.
Advertisement
Maitland received assistance from SES crews across New South Wales as well as South Australia, Tasmania, Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia, and all those crews have now gone home.
Of the 998 jobs, Maitland SES assisted in 75 flood rescues and 220 resupply jobs, many of which were to Gillieston Heights and Millers Forest.
In the news:
Jake Hoppe, NSW SES community capability officer for Hunter and Central Coast, said the most rewarding moment for Maitland SES crews was helping a woman in labour.
"There was a woman in labour who few of our rescue techs had to go and retrieve, and then take to hospital," he said.
The rescue was successful and all went well with the birth.
Mr Hoppe said SES are grateful to all the emergency services who assisted with the flood event.
"Those in New South Wales, and interstate crews were amazing too, RFS, Fire and Rescue, even Marine Rescue were great, and VRA at Cessnock.," he said.
The SES have noticed how resilient our local communities are.
"We've seen that, especially in places like Millers Forest as they've looked out for one another which has been the key," Mr Hoppe said.
"I'd say that's the key reason that fortunately no one passed away and there wasn't more damage."
Maitland SES currently has about 60 volunteers on the books and they are always looking for more hands on deck. Head to www.ses.nsw.gov.au/volunteer for more information.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.