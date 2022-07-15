The Maitland Mercury
Earth Market Maitland farmers Matthew and Liam Dennis are assessing the damage after the July 2022 flood

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated July 15 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:30am
VEGGIES: Liam Dennis packing some vegetable boxes as the floodwaters rose last week. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Father and son farming duo Matthew and Liam Dennis are counting the cost of the damage to their vegetable crops as the floodwaters recede.

