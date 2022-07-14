How to register for flood waste assistance

Do you live on a property with flood damage or debris?
If you answered yes, Maitland City Council is calling on you to register for flood waste assistance www.maitland.nsw.gov.au/flood-waste-assistance
Approval is required before you can dispose of your waste for free.
This assistance is available until December 31, 2022.
All registrations for assistance will be assessed by council using SES data on impacted areas.
The assistance is for flood-related damage and damage caused by debris.
Once you have submitted this online form, allow up to three business days for email confirmation of your eligibility.
The email confirmation, along with proof of address, must be presented at the Mt Vincent Road Waste Management Centre.
