Crops cop a soaking as weather system lashes the city

A heavy deluge that brought a lot more rain than initially predicted has given the city's vegetable crops a good soak.
But there can be too much of a good thing, and farmer Matthew Dennis is certain his crops have had too much.
With more rain predicted every day until Tuesday, and the chance of an East Coast Low developing over the weekend, Mr Dennis is nervously waiting to see how much destruction the system leaves.
He said at least 20 per cent of their vegetable crops will die from too much water, and while he was prepared for that, he didn't want to see that percentage rise any higher.
"As it is now everything looks alive and good but the ground is waterlogged and soon they will start to feel sick," he said.
"It poured all Tuesday night and all Wednesday, we can't do much about it.
"If it keeps raining for the next five days we will be in trouble."
Maitland received almost 60 millimetres to 9am on Wednesday. Tocal was close behind with 38 millimetres.
The deluge extended to other parts of the Hunter, with some impressive totals in other areas.
Hexham had 55 millimetres, Barrington had 54 mm, Williamtown had 44, Seaham had 39mm, Gresford had 34, Dungog had 26mm, Pokolbin had 17mm and Wollombi had 16.
Mr Dennis was picking zucchinis in the mud on Wednesday for the vegetable boxes that he sells each week from his farm on Morpeth Road.
"The carrots were sliding out of the ground," he said.
He took a smaller range of produce to the Slow Food Earth Market in The Levee on Thursday due to the wet conditions.
Up to 8 millimetres of rain is predicted for Maitland on Friday, 20mm on Saturday, 25mm on Sunday and 20mm on Monday.
