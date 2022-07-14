The Maitland Mercury
Netball called off as council assesses what sporting fields can open this weekend

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 14 2022 - 6:06am, first published 5:48am
Postponed: Round nine of Maitland netball has been postponed and reschedule to be played on August 21.

Maitland netball's return from the school holiday break has been delayed for at least another week with this weekend's round nine postponed and rescheduled to August 21.

