New England Highway unlikely to open soon - Cessnock Road inspected for water-free travel path

Transport for NSW has advised that there is still significant water on the highway near the overpass at Maitland Railway Station.
Due to the nature of heavy vehicles that travel this route, it's unlikely Transport for NSW will reopen the highway until both lanes are totally free of water.
Maitland City Council has acknowledged that traffic is extremely heavy at the moment.
Council has suggested that as alternative route from North to South, to consider detouring Central Maitland by taking the Hunter Valley Expressway.
If you can avoid travel please do so.
Transport for NSW has also advised that they are monitoring Cessnock Road, and if the road is safely drivable they will open the road once a water free travel path has emerged.
Once open, the road will be under traffic control and will not return to normal traffic conditions until water has completely cleared from both lanes.
