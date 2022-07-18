A talented apprentice technician from Rutherford's RDO Equipment, Kaylyn-Rose Netrval, has been named a finalist in the Australian John Deere Parts Apprentice of the Year awards.
Ms Netrval is one of four parts finalists who will go on to the final round.
Advertisement
John Deere Australia and New Zealand managing director, Luke Chandler, congratulated the finalists and said parts technicians play an integral role in the agriculture, forestry and construction industries.
Although having no previous background in farming, Ms Netrval always had a strong desire to work within the agriculture industry and now she is well on her way to making that a long and successful career.
In the news:
During her apprenticeship she has developed a thorough understanding of John Deere machinery, from large tractors to nimble mowers, in order to best help customers secure the parts they need.
Ms Netrval said she loves the problem-solving aspect of her role, as well as getting to know the great customers at the dealership.
She has earned a reputation for excellence, with many customers requesting her by name for her expertise in sourcing and securing parts.
The John Deere Technician Awards were established in 2021 to recognise the hard work and expertise technicians provide to farmers across Australia and New Zealand.
In total, more than 100 nominations from across Australia and New Zealand were received for the awards, with finalists competing in six different categories.
The award winners will be announced at a special gala event on August 5 in Brisbane.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.