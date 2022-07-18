The Maitland Mercury
Rutherford technician named John Deere apprentice of the year finalist

By Chloe Coleman
July 18 2022 - 4:09am
FINALIST: Kaylyn-Rose Netrval has been named a finalist in the Australian John Deere Parts Apprentice of the Year awards. Picture: Supplied.

A talented apprentice technician from Rutherford's RDO Equipment, Kaylyn-Rose Netrval, has been named a finalist in the Australian John Deere Parts Apprentice of the Year awards.

