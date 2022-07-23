The Maitland Mercury
Young Comets beat Hills Solicitors to keep top four hopes alive

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 24 2022 - 4:16am, first published July 23 2022 - 11:30pm
BIG WIN: NVY Power Comets beat Hills Solicitors 49-19 to claim their biggest win of their debut A-grade season.

NVY Power Comets have claimed their biggest scalp of their debut A-grade season defeating Hill Solicitors 49-19 to keep their hopes of a top four finish and finals alive.

