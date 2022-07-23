Young Comets beat Hills Solicitors to keep top four hopes alive

NVY Power Comets have claimed their biggest scalp of their debut A-grade season defeating Hill Solicitors 49-19 to keep their hopes of a top four finish and finals alive.
The Comets, made up of talented 15 to 17-year-olds, announced themselves as a genuine finals contender with their win against an almost full-strength Hills who were missing star shooter Mel Morris.
The win followed a 41-all draw with top of the table Maitland Pickers in round eight before the school holiday break and flooding washed out round nine.
The Comets sit fifth on 25 points, two points behind Hills in fourth and Club Maitland City who had a convincing 57-41 win EMNC Brazen Fitness to jump to third.
A loss could have seen them drop out of contention for the top four, but with Club Maitland City and Hills Solicitors playing each other next round they are well placed to replace one in the top four by next week.
The young Comets won promotion from A-2 last season and a number of the team play together in the Under-17 Maitland representative team.
Their confidence grew after the draw with the Pickers and despite Hills' formidable record over the past decade they had gone into the contest confident of upsetting the favourites.
Hills had been in a battle for second place with The George Tavern, but has now dropped three points behind The George who beat Customs House 50-36 and now sit clear second on 30 points.
The Maitland Pickers defeated RSL Fusion 60-42 to maintain top spot on 31 points.
There are five rounds remaining in the season, including the postponed round nine fixtures which have been moved to Sunday, August 21.
There is every chance that the final composition of the top four will not be resolved until the rescheduled fixtures have been played.
Ladder: 1. Maitland Pickers 31; 2. The George Tavern 30; 3. Club Maitland City 27; 4. Hills Solicitors 27; 5. NVY Power Comets 25; 6. RSL Fusion 15; 7. Customs House 14; 8. EMNC Brazen Fitness 9.
