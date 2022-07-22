Flashback Friday: The Volunteer Hotel, Ken Tubman's Pharmacy and the annual walk-a-thon - here's a look at Maitland life in 1962

What happened in 1962?
Major News Stories included the first live trans-Atlantic television cross, the Beatles released their first single Love Me Do, the oral Polio vaccine was rolled out and Marilyn Monroe was found dead.
In Maitland the news was a little bit more light hearted as our Flashback Friday gallery of photos will illustrate.
Click away and reminisce (if you're old enough) about the Volunteer Hotel, Ken Tubman's Pharmacy, the opening of Coles New World Supermarket, locals lapping up and sun at Maitland baths, dance classes, competitors in the annual Maitland Walk-a-Thon and bevy of pretty Maitland Hospital nurses pictured back in the days when hats were compulsory.
