'I'm living the dream' - Telarah's $1m Keno winner found

A Telarah man is tired but triumphant today after a Sunday lunch at his local club ended incredibly with a $1.1 million Keno win.
The man held a Keno Classic 10 Spot winning entry in draw 666, drawn Sunday, July 24 and took home a total prize of $1,145,844.20.
Advertisement
Confirming his win with an official from Keno, the elated man, who did not wish to be identified, said he'd been playing the same set of numbers on his Keno entries for 20 years.
"It was just your run-of-the-mill Sunday lunch and I turned my head to look up at the screen and completely lost my appetite," he laughed.
In other news
"I said to my wife, 'look at that and then look at this ticket!'.
"She didn't believe me at first, but she believes me now!
"What an incredible 24 hours it has been. I didn't sleep at all last night because I had so many thoughts running through my head.
"I feel like I'm living a dream. Until I can see it in my bank account, I don't think it will actually sink in that I won.
"I'm due to retire soon so this is an incredible boost. It really is just going to provide us with some incredible security and stability.
"Put it this way, we've got no worries anymore.
"Thank you so much!"
His winning Keno Classic 10 Spot entry was purchased at Telarah Bowling Club.
Club Manager Tracey Peterson said the team were beside themselves with excitement after selling a major prize-winning entry.
"When I first saw it had been won, I couldn't believe it," she said.
"It's such an amazing feeling, and it's going to do so much for the community and for Telarah Bowling Club.
"For it to have happened to a local too is just incredible!
"Congratulations to the winner and we wish him all the best for his future."
Advertisement
In 2021, Keno players across the eastern states of mainland Australia celebrated more than 36.2 million wins collectively worth more than $590.3 million.
During this time, Keno crowned 13 millionaires and multi-millionaires who collectively took home more than $31 million. Six of these major winners were from New South Wales and the ACT, including Crescent Head neighbours who pocketed a Keno Mega Millions 10 Spot prize of more than $5.8 million.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.