The seedy underbelly of Maitland's criminal past revealed in True Crime Tour

City of Maitland Pipes and Drums celebrates its 75th birthday this weekend, with the 2022 Maitland Tattoo on from 9am Sunday, July 31 at Maitland Park. The free community concert will feature a range of Scottish and Celtic entertainment, including seven pipe bands and 70 pipers and drummers marching, all decked out in their traditional tartans. Head to www.maitlandpipeband.org.au for more information.