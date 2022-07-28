The seedy underbelly of Maitland's criminal past revealed in True Crime Tour

NATIONAL TREE DAY
THORNTON
Celebrate National Tree Day by heading down to Somerset Drive Park in Thornton to help plant 500 native trees and shrubs this Sunday, July 31 from 9am to 12pm. All volunteers are able to take some seedlings home to grow in their own garden.
TRUE CRIME TOUR
CENTRAL MAITLAND
If you're willing to brave the cold, why not take part in Maitland's True Crime Tour. Be seduced by the murky world of the past as you are guided around Central Maitland. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitlands-true-crime-tour-2 for more information.
PEEK INTO THE PAST
TOCAL HOMESTEAD
This Sunday, Tocal Homestead comes alive with the sights, sounds and smells of yesteryear. Peek into the Past is the perfect day out for the whole family, with farm animal feeding, heritage clothing parades, machinery demonstrations and more. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/tocals-peek-into-the-past for more information.
MAITLAND TATTOO
MAITLAND PARK
City of Maitland Pipes and Drums celebrates its 75th birthday this weekend, with the 2022 Maitland Tattoo on from 9am Sunday, July 31 at Maitland Park. The free community concert will feature a range of Scottish and Celtic entertainment, including seven pipe bands and 70 pipers and drummers marching, all decked out in their traditional tartans. Head to www.maitlandpipeband.org.au for more information.
FREE EXHIBITION
BROUGH HOUSE
Don't miss the last weekend of Ellen Howell's textile exhibition, Creating Necessary Objects at Brough House. The exhibition is inspired by the gardens, house, history and collection at Brough House. The textiles are modern interpretations of Brough House's existing textile collection, which has pieces from about 1890-1910. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/stunning-textile-exhibition-brough-house.
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community.
In other news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
