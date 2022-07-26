Last week Maitland welcomed 20 new citizens as they took the final step in their journey to becoming Australian.
Held on Thursday, July 21, the new citizens listened to speeches and addresses from local dignitaries before making the Australian citizenship pledge of commitment.
Advertisement
Rutherford resident Laura Calderon Nunez became an Australian citizen at the ceremony, and has been in Australia for eight years.
Originally from Colombia, Ms Calderon Nunez came to Australia to improve her English skills.
In the news:
She studied business English in Melbourne, which is where she met her partner.
After doing some research, the couple decided Maitland would be the perfect place to settle down, and have since welcomed a daughter.
"It's been lovely [in Maitland], I really like wine and I work at a winery, and it has made a big difference, I really enjoy my time there," Ms Calderon Nunez said.
"It's so idyllic, you almost feel like you're in a Tuscan village."
After a seven year citizenship process, Ms Calderon Nunez is very happy to officially be an Australian.
"It was a very happy moment, it was a long awaited event," she said.
"It was nice because I was a permanent resident, and it was nice to be a permanent resident but there's always something missing, so that just confirmed I'm here to stay.
"I have a little daughter now, so that gives me peace of mind that I don't actually have to go anywhere, I'll be with her forever, so it was a very beautiful moment."
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said Maitland is a proud multicultural city that welcomes hundreds of new citizens every year.
"Last week, we officially welcomed 20 new citizens from 14 different countries, from as far and as wide as Sri Lanka, Vietnam, South Africa and Ghana," he said.
"It's a joy to see that so many choose to live and work in Maitland when they arrive in Australia."
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said in a Facebook post she and Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson, deputy mayor Mitchell Griffin and councillor Sally Halliday were present to welcome Maitland's newest citizens.
"On behalf of everyone in Maitland I thank you for making your homes here and wish you all the best in this new and exciting phase of your life," she said.
Advertisement
"I look forward to seeing you all out and about in our community."
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.