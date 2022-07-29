The Maitland Mercury
Life on the land after the July 2022 flood is full of mud, challenges

Updated August 1 2022 - 3:44am, first published July 29 2022 - 12:30am
GUMBOOTS: Belinda-Jane Davis stands in front of submerged paddocks during the July flood.

Fifth-generation farmer and journalist BELINDA-JANE DAVIS takes us into her world of mud and floods after two natural disasters in four months.  

I've been working in the mud for a couple of hours. I'm cold, I'm wet and this waterproof jacket can't keep the rain out.

