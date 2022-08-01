The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

$71.5 million to repair flood mitigation infrastructure across Maitland and the Hunter

By Matthew Kelly
Updated August 1 2022 - 9:51pm, first published 9:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$71.5 million to repair flood mitigation infrastructure across Maitland and the Hunter

The state government will invest $71.5 million to repair critical flood mitigation infrastructure in the Hunter Valley following last month's devastating floods.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.