The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Meet the Locals
Watch

Her dream began at Maitland Public School - now Chloe's set to take on the world

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated August 3 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 10:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TALENT: Chloe Matthews plays the French horn.

East Maitland's Chloe Matthews is getting ready to pack up her French horn and fly to Finland, after being accepted to the prestigious Sibelius Academy to study music.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.