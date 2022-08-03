Maitland's favourite fresh food market is turning 5.
The Slow Food Earth Market is ready to celebrate the milestone in The Levee and everyone is invited to come along.
Advertisement
The party kicks off on Thursday, August 4, at 8.30am with Nojitos being served until 1pm.
If you're wondering what that is, it's a mocktail- a non-alcoholic version of a Mojito - made with local citrus.
There will be lemon, lime and orange flavoured Nojitos on offer for $3 per glass. Party goers are urged to bring their reusable cups.
A bee inspired birthday cake will be cut and served at 9.30am after a rendition of Happy Birthday.
Slow Food Hunter Valley volunteer Marcus Bridges demonstrated how to make the drink in a video earlier this week.
He said slapping mint into the glass, adding about 30 mis of cordial, giving it a stir and then adding sparkling water produced the delicious drink.
Earth Market chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said the drink would tantalise tastebuds and show off local citrus.
"This is a message about seasonality and consuming foods that are in season," she said.
"The drink looks amazing. It's very refreshing and it's also delicious.
"We've dehydrated some orange pieces to put with it as well and we've got some mint to add too."
In the news:
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.