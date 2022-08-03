Melville Ford flood damage revealed - bridge to remain closed

Melville Ford Bridge remains closed in the wake of the July flooding which caused major damage and erosion to the bridge and its surrounds.
Maitland City Council has previously committed to upgrading Melville Ford Bridge to make it more flood resistant for future events.
In November 2020 The Mercury reported how the historic bridge was poised for a spruce up with council calling for tenders to upgrade the structure to accommodate two-way traffic.
At that stage council officers were sorting through tenders to strengthen and widen the timber bridge over the Hunter River.
The successful contractor would undertake the replacement of the deck and structural repairs.
The new bridge design would include widening to accommodate two-way traffic and have a design life of 50 years.
The bridge is often inundated during heavy rain and the road linking Rutherford to Rosebrook and Bolwarra Heights often closed during wet weather events.
Council officers are assessing the impacts of the most recent flood and are investigating the impacts of a landslide on the north side of the river.
That landslide, combined with debris ridden floodwaters that rose nearly as high as Aberglasslyn Lane (on the south side), has wreaked havoc,
Clean up and recovery has been ongoing since water receded, and council will continue working on site over the coming weeks.
At this stage there is no timeline for the reopening of the bridge, but council will keep the community informed.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
