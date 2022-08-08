What's better than the smell of freshly ground coffee beans or the taste of rich, creamy chocolate?
Aroma Coffee and Chocolate Festival is coming to The Levee on August 13 and 14 to satisfy Maitland's sweet tooth and coffee cravings.
The Levee's riverside car park will host expert chocolatiers, talented baristas and the region's finest winemakers from 10am to 4pm both days.
Between brews, visitors can mosey on over to the Flavour Stage and pick up a kitchen trick or two during a series of informative and engaging workshops and talks.
Special guest and MasterChef contestant Steph de Sousa will be hosting the Flavour Stage both days, alongside a bunch of brilliant local businesses and eateries such as Birch & Coffee Co, The Cunning Culinarian, Mocopan Coffee, and Central Coast based Mr Black Roasters and Distillers.
Ms de Sousa said Maitland is becoming a "foodie destination".
"I'm so excited to be part of the Aroma Coffee and Chocolate Festival," she said.
"I am in my happy place on a food stage. I can't wait to host the Flavour Stage later this month, where I'll share some fun, viral TikTok coffee and chocolate recipes with everyone."
A myriad of local musicians and singer-songwriters will provide a soundtrack to the weekend, such as Newcastle's indie roots act Helena Kitley, blue guitarist Buddy Knox and gypsy jazz band Cygan Groove.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said he was excited to see this popular event back on at The Levee.
"We know from talking to our community that Aroma is always a firm favourite - who doesn't love a cup of hot coffee or chocolate during the chilly winter months," he said.
"We hope to see Maitland rug up and support the local businesses pitching in and keeping warm with some great food and drinks. What better way to spend a winter weekend."
From crepes and cookies to pastries and cupcakes, Maitland Aroma will boast an amazing array of eats over the weekend as well as wine, craft beer, cider and liqueurs.
