Police seek information on alleged assault

Port Stephens Hunter Police are seeking information in relation to an assault which occurred between 5am and 5.15am on Tuesday, August 2 at the intersection of Tomago Road and Westrac Drive, Tomago.
The incident involved a White LDV Utility and a Silver Toyota Prado.
Advertisement
Police are seeking any witness' to the incident, or any person/s who has dashcam footage of the incident to contact Nelson Bay Police on 02 49 277 220 or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Information can be treated with strict confidence.
Quote event number E 91678082.
The public are reminded not to report information directly via the Police social media pages.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.