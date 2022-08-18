The Maitland Mercury
Police seek information on alleged assault

Updated August 18 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:28am
Port Stephens Hunter Police are seeking information in relation to an assault which occurred between 5am and 5.15am on Tuesday, August 2 at the intersection of Tomago Road and Westrac Drive, Tomago.

