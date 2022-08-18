Construction starts on 76-apartment hotel in central Maitland

Development of a 76-apartment hotel is underway on High Street, with construction set to be finished late 2023.
Punthill Maitland, located at 373 High Street will feature conference facilities, a gymnasium and cafe.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold met with representatives from from hotel manager Veriu Group and developer Panthera Group on Tuesday, August 16 for an official sod turning ceremony.
Chief executive officer of Veriu Group, Zed Sanjana, said Maitland is the group's first regional property.
"We kicked off construction of the apartment hotel yesterday (Tuesday) and we expect the hotel to open towards the back end of next year," he said.
"It has a mix of studio apartments, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, and conference facilities."
Mr Sanjana said the development is being built by Beresfield-based MARS Building, and is creating about 100 jobs during construction.
Once the hotel opens, Mr Sanjana expects to employ about 25 staff across the business.
"Not a lot of new inventory has been put into the Maitland market," he said.
"I think there's a huge amount of demand for a number of reasons, one around the corporate activity around the city itself, and there's also been a lot of infrastructure that's occurred, both in terms of the new hospital as well as once the administration building's complete."
Mr Sanjana expects to host workers from local industries like mining and manufacturing during the week, and travellers visiting the Hunter Valley and Maitland on the weekends.
He said having this high quality four-and-a-half-star accommodation could help Maitland in hosting large scale events.
Plans for the development were approved by council in August 2021.
The development was approved for 50 serviced apartments, 37 car spaces and two retail tenancies, and demolition of the existing structure.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
