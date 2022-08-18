The Maitland Mercury
Hunter Local Land Services are holding a free foot and mouth disease information session on August 24

Belinda-Jane Davis
Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated August 18 2022 - 8:34am, first published 12:00am
LIVESTOCK: Cattle being fed hay at Singleton. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Maitland landholders are being urged to learn how to prepare for an outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

