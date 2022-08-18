Maitland landholders are being urged to learn how to prepare for an outbreak of foot and mouth disease.
Hunter Local Land Service district veterinarians and biosecurity officers will run a free information session at Tocal on Wednesday, August 24 at 10am.
Advertisement
The session will identify the early signs of FMD and also lumpy skin disease, convey how to protect a property from an outbreak and look at what to do if animals become infected.
The session will be held in the Great Hall at Tocal College.
Foot and mouth disease has not spread between animals in Australia since the outbreak was detected in Indonesia earlier this year, but biosecurity authorities remain on high alert.
The sessions are part of the state government's response to prepare landholders for a worst-case scenario.
"Our top priority is ensuring FMD and LSD never reach our shores - and we've been pushing hard for stronger biosecurity measures to keep our industry safe. But we do need to be prepared for the worst and that's why we're arming farmers with the information they need now," Acting Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said.
IN THE NEWS:
Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders urged landholders to update their biosecurity plans. He also encouraged them to be "overly cautious" with people who come onto their property.
"Farm biosecurity plans are the foundation of our state's preparedness when it comes to new animal and plant diseases," Mr Saunders said.
"These can be simple measures built into day-to-day operations that will help protect your farm and ultimately, our state."
There will be a session on Wednesday, August 24, at Club Singleton at 5pm. A session will also be held in Denman on August 26, and at Nabiac and Bunyah on August 27.
Landholders who want to attend must register at https://fal.cn/3r5wV before the event.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.