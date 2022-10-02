The Maitland Mercury
Newcastle Knights smash Eels 32-12 to win NRLW grand final

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 2 2022 - 7:24am, first published 7:00am
Newcastle Knights players celebrate their historic NRLW grand final win. Picture by NRL media.

The Newcastle Knights have claimed the 2022 NRLW premiership with a 32-12 hammering of Parramatta Eels in the grand final at Accor Stadium on Sunday.

