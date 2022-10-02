Newcastle Knights smash Eels 32-12 to win NRLW grand final

The Newcastle Knights have claimed the 2022 NRLW premiership with a 32-12 hammering of Parramatta Eels in the grand final at Accor Stadium on Sunday.
The score line could have been even more comprehensive with the Knights running in seven tries but kicking only two conversions.
The Knights led 14-5 at half-time after the Eels scored first in the 12th minute with a converted try.
Newcastle hit back in the 17th minute with a try to Kiana Takairangi to trail 6-4 when the conversion was missed.
Just four minutes later Emmanita Paki crossed for the Knights second and with the conversion missed again, Newcastle led 8-6.
A converted try to Romy Teitzel in the 27th minute extended the lead to 14-6
Newcastle struck first to when Tamika Upton crossed in the 38th minute to take the score out to 18-6.
The Eels scored got themselves back in the game when Simaima Taufa crossed in the 50th minute, The try was converted and the game was wide open with the Knights up 18-12.
But in an amazing six minute period the Knights shut the Eels out with three tries from the 63rd minute starting with a four-pointer to Kiana Takairangi, a try by Jesse Southwell which she converted herself and Yasmin Clydsdale crossed in the final minute of the game for a 32-12 win.
