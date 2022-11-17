An East Maitland optometrist is urging the community to prioritise eye health and sight, especially women who tend to neglect their health.
Specsavers East Maitland optometrist Anne Zhang said vision is believed to be the most valued sense for those born with it, and it's often taken for granted.
"Women can tend to neglect their eye health, as their energy is often focused on being a primary caretaker for those around them," she said.
"I believe everyone deserves the right to eyecare and it's indescribably rewarding when I am able to better their quality of life."
Ms Zhang said research commissioned by Specsavers Australia has found 91 per cent of Australian women admit to having experienced eye problems and 23 per cent said they didn't see an optometrist or healthcare professional for the issue.
"You can't put a price on your health, so we encourage all women to prioritise their eye health and ensure they err on the side of better being safe than sorry when it comes to scheduling appointments for ongoing eye health irritations," she said.
"It can be difficult, especially if you have a family or work commitments to prioritise your own health, but without our sight we wouldn't be able to do the things we do for the people who need us."
Ms Zhang said eye tests are not just about getting glasses, it's a vital health check for your eyes, and often optometrists can pick up on conditions that may not have obvious symptoms.
Putting off eye tests can leave people vulnerable to conditions like glaucoma, macular degeneration and cataracts.
"We're lucky here in Australia that eye tests are bulk billed for everyone with a valid Medicare card," Ms Zhang said.
"It's important to remember that early detection is key, getting your eyes tested regularly is important because most eye conditions don't have symptoms that you'd notice yourself early on."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
