THANKS TO A LEGEND: Hunter sport icon John Munro special guest at greyhounds

They came from Newcastle, across the Hunter and the Central Coast all to say thanks to the man with the magic hands John Munro.
Hunter sporting icon Munro was the centre of attention at Maitland Greyhounds on Monday night at the running of the John Munro Appreciation and the Barbara, Kim & Jamie Appreciation.
Unfortunately, his wife Barbara was unable to attend as she was not well, but Munro thanked her for all her support over the years.
From his storied career as a greyhound trainer, harness racing horse owner to those magical hands which kept Newcastle Knights royalty such as Andrew and Matty Johns and Paul Harragon and other sporting greats on the field, Munro, 87, has earned legend status several times over.
