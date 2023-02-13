The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Repertory Theatre to put on Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None

Updated February 13 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:30pm
Cast members on stage - Richard Rae (Philip Lombard), Denni Mannile (Vera Claythorne) and Campbell Knox (Anthony Marston). Picture by Anne Robinson

Maitland Repertory Theatre's talented performers will take to the stage this week with their latest production, Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None.

