Maitland Repertory Theatre's talented performers will take to the stage this week with their latest production, Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None.
The play follows 10 strangers, who are invited to an isolated mansion built on the edge of a cliff.
The strangers are cut off from the mainland and their expected hosts don't arrive.
The guests are each accused of murder; and one by one they start to die. The tension escalates as the survivors realise the killer is not only among them but is preparing to strike again, and again.
In other news:
Based on Agatha Christie's 1939 mystery novel of the same name, when asked if it could be dramatised for the stage Christie decided she would take on the challenge herself, and refused to let anyone else do it.
Her play opened in London's West End in September, 1943 and ran for 260 performances, but with a different ending from the original book.
This play has captured theatre-goers around the world with its lively characters, bizarre murders and gripping climax.
Maitland Repertory Theatre will be performing this mystery for nine shows, and the opening night audience on Wednesday, February 15 will receive complimentary refreshments from 7.30pm.
Tickets are $30, or $25 each for concession and groups of more than 10.
February, evenings at 8pm: Wednesday 15, Friday 17, Saturday 18, Friday 24, Saturday 25
March, evenings at 8pm: Friday 3, Saturday 4
February, matinees at 2pm: Sunday, 26
March, matinees at 2pm: Sunday, 5
Doors open 30 minutes before performances
For bookings, visit www.mrt.org.au or call 02 4933 7266 from 12pm to 8pm Monday to Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.