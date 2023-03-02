The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland High students claim third in relay event at All Schools Triathlon against teams from across NSW

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 2 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left to right: Camryn Moores, Charlie Potts and Lucas Doherty at the 2023 NSW All Schools Triathlon Championships held in Penrith. Picture supplied

Three students from Maitland High School finished third at the 2023 NSW All Schools Triathlon Championships held at the International Regatta Centre in Penrith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.