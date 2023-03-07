The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Under-14 boys touch football team defeat Wagga Wagga in final of NSW State Cup

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 7 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 12:57pm
The under-14 Maitland Redbacks Touch Football team are State Champions after defeating Wagga Wagga 2-1 in three hard fought games in Sydney on Sunday

