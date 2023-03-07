The under-14 Maitland Redbacks Touch Football team are State Champions after defeating Wagga Wagga 2-1 in three hard fought games in Sydney on Sunday
It was the first NSW Touch Association State Cup completed in four years and Maitland's first junior title since 1999.
The Redbacks defeated teams from Peninsula, Manly, Ballina and Doyalson in a series of knockout games in Dubbo last weekend before traveling to Tempe in Southern Sydney on Sunday.
Facing off against the Southern Conference champions, Maitland won the first game 11-4, before Wagga hit back 10-9 with Maitland clinching the title in a nail biting finish 11-10.
Speaking while on her way to the National Touch League in Coffs Harbour, Maitland Touch Association president Shelly Rush-Nichols said the Redbacks rode the underdog tag all the way to the championship.
"It's been a really long time since we've won a state final, 24 years, and everyone just got behind the boys it was really good to see," she said.
"We're a growing club and we're attracting really good coaches and the club is seeing the success from the work that has been put in probably the last five years."
Rush-Nichols also praised the support from the Newcastle under-16 team who clapped the Redbacks onto the field.
"Our region is quite supportive of each other and it was such a fantastic day and the boys were exceptional," she said.
"Rico Elers was player of the final, I think there were 28 teams in the Northern Conference and I think there were 23 and 24 in the Southern Conference.
"We're talking Maitland under-14 boys have been crowned champions from almost 50 teams, it's huge, it's really big for the boys and it's history making for the club.
Rush-Nichols said standout victories like Sunday will help Maitland attract more coaches to the club in its effort to compete with bigger city rivals.
"All these big affiliates, all these big juggernaut affiliates are not ready to loose to Maitland," she said.
"Our junior competition this year we had 124 teams playing, we can't physically grow much more because we don't have the space to, but it's been a lot of hard work I won't deny that.
"But the boys and the coaching staff deserve every accolade they receive they've done really well and they've done the club really proud."
