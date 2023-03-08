Maitland will turn their focus to newly promoted New Lambton Eagles this Saturday as they look to restart their season in round two of the Northern NSW NPL season.
Maitland will be looking to apply early pressure to the Eagles who went down 1-0 to Charlestown Azzuri last Saturday.
Coach Mick Bolch will be searching for a similar intensity to what was shown in the early stages of Friday's match.
"There was a real high intensity to the game, one of the fastest games I've seen in quite a while from both teams, both teams were definitely up for the game," he said.
After conceding early from the penalty spot Maitland responded with a goal from Jimmy Thompson in the 13th minute after he followed up a shot from Braedyn Crowley.
Bolch said the match will be replayed in full with both teams starting at nil-all although Northern NSW Football are yet to confirm when the fixture will be scheduled.
The Magpies picked up no injury concerns and are likely to field the same squad for their game at Alder Park on Saturday afternoon.
"We'll wait and see what happens at training during the week, we've got Flynn Goodman unavailable at the moment with glandular fever," Bolch said.
"I wouldn't expect him to come back into calculations just yet, he'll probably be a couple of weeks away.
"So we'll go in with the same squad of 14 that we went in with this week and we're preparing like the season is starting over again.
"As far as we're concerned we haven't played a game, we're on zero points and we go looking for three points this weekend."
