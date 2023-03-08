The Maitland Mercury
Magpies look to apply blowtorch to newly promoted New Lambton Eagles this Saturday

By Ben Carr
Updated March 8 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 1:00pm
Co-Captain Jimmy Thompson scored or the Magpies on Friday night before the game was abandoned in the 22nd minute. File photo

Maitland will turn their focus to newly promoted New Lambton Eagles this Saturday as they look to restart their season in round two of the Northern NSW NPL season.

