Ocean Alley bassist Nic Blom can't wait to take to the stage at the Maitland leg of Groovin the Moo.
It will be the Northern Beaches band's third time playing the festival in Maitland; the first back in 2017 when they were on the Fresh Produce lineup for emerging homegrown artists.
"We're super excited for it, the groovin shows are always so much fun," Blom told The Mercury.
"The lineup comes together and becomes friends by the end of it and it's nice doing regional areas because it's places you sometimes miss on headline shows."
The Groovin the Moo (GTM) crowd can expect a few new songs from the band's 2022 album Low Altitude Living, and a classic Ocean Alley set overall.
The band, which has a captivating psychedelic surf rock sound, achieved huge success in 2018 with the release of their album Chiaroscuro, which is certified gold in Australia and New Zealand.
Their track Confidence took out the number one spot in the 2018 Triple J Hottest 100.
The album had its fifth birthday in March, and Blom said the years have flown by.
"It definitely shot us off a bit and opened doors for us," he said.
"It's crazy it's been five years."
The band is gearing up to tour Europe and the United Kingdom in June, followed by North America in August.
Blom said it's a lot of fun touring overseas.
"We love doing it, it's nice to explore the world and play to heaps of different countries and different people," he said.
"You get all these different vibes at shows so it's really cool."
Regional Australian audiences stack up well against international ones though, according to Blom.
"The regional ones definitely go pretty hard, they're a lot of fun.
"It's nice because I feel like a lot of people don't [get the opportunity to] go to a lot of shows in those regional areas, so when there is a festival on people send it pretty hard."
Maitland being the only NSW leg of Groovin the Moo, it will be almost a home show for the band, who will have lots of friends in attendance.
Blom's favourite song to play at the moment is West Coast from Low Altitude Living.
"Just because it's fun, and it kind of thumps in and the base line is fun to play," he said.
Ocean Alley are accompanied on the 2023 GTM lineup by fellow Australian acts Amy Shark, Genesis Owusu, Ball Park Music, Skegss and The Chats, as well as Fatboy Slim, Alt-J and Laurel (UK) and Denzel Curry (USA).
The touring festival touches down at Maitland Showground on Saturday, April 22, and there are still fourth release general admission and Udder Mayhem (18+) tickets available. Visit www.gtm.net.au for tickets and details.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
