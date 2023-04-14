Roller skate your way into the weekend at Maitland's pop up roller rink. Head to Maitland Regional Athletics Centre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to enjoy a pop up roller rink, live music, roving performers, food trucks and more. Sessions run from 5pm to 9pm on Friday, April 14, 12pm to 9pm on Saturday, April 15, and 10am to 3pm on Sunday, April 16. It is a free event and skaters can bring their own skates or hire some for a fee of $5.