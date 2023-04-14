POP UP ROLLER RINK
MAITLAND REGIONAL ATHLETICS CENTRE
Roller skate your way into the weekend at Maitland's pop up roller rink. Head to Maitland Regional Athletics Centre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to enjoy a pop up roller rink, live music, roving performers, food trucks and more. Sessions run from 5pm to 9pm on Friday, April 14, 12pm to 9pm on Saturday, April 15, and 10am to 3pm on Sunday, April 16. It is a free event and skaters can bring their own skates or hire some for a fee of $5.
OPEN DAY
BATH HOUSE GARDEN
Bath House Garden flows around a country home and small lake and is open on Sunday between 10am and 4pm. The well-manicured garden, filled with rustic charm, is on the corner of Forest Hill Drive and South Willards Lane at Oakhampton Heights. Entry is $15 for adults and $5 for children.
ARTISAN MARKETS
THE LEVEE
Discover the finest handmade and home grown items in the Hunter Valley at Falling Leaves at The Levee on Sunday, April 16 from 10am to 2pm. Falling Leaves will include some local artisan stallholders and producers as well as a creative arts celebration with performances and craft workshops available for the kids. For more information, head to https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/falling-leaves/.
ART FESTIVAL
HIGH STREET
From 9.30am Saturday, delve into Maitland's street art scene with everything from yarn bombing and tiny art to paste ups and sticker stories on display. This is a celebration of our urban environment and the 'little things' that define it. For more information, head to https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/little-festival-in-high-street/.
YOGA CLASS
STILLSBURY LANE
Ease into your Sunday with a free, one hour yoga class in Stillsbury Lane from 8.00am. Suitable for all ages and stages, this class will be available on a first come basis with yoga mats and props provided. For more information, head to https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/sunday-yoga-in-stillsbury-lane/.
