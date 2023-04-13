If James Burch has learnt one thing in his 72 years it's that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.
With encouragement from his wife Jennifer, the Bolwarra Heights resident entered his first physique competition on Sunday, April 2.
"I wanted to see him get out of his comfort zone and show what's possible at 72-years-old," Mrs Burch said.
The ICN North Coast Classic competition was held at NEX in Newcastle and Mr Burch said the competition was quite a phenomenal and exciting day.
"It was a great first time experience. Everyone was quite surprised at my age," he said.
On the day, he entered two categories which included the first time beginners category and a 40's plus category.
"If they had more people my age, then there would have been a separate masters category," Mr Burch said.
In the first time beginners category, Mr Burch competed against a man in his early twenties and two men in their early forties.
"Then there was myself at age 72," he said.
He took home a medal for third and fourth place.
"It's not about winning the competition, it's basically about putting in your best effort and when you hit the stage you know you're looking your best," Mr Burch said.
His journey with health has been far from easy with Mr Burch being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2007.
"I had the operation and it took me about eight months to get back to normal," he said.
Within his family he already lost both of his grandparents and several uncles to cancer and his brother had also been diagnosed with cancer.
"Most of them are all gone, I'm still here but for how long so you have that at the back of your mind," he said.
"I think that's when you start to let yourself go a bit."
Before moving to Australia in 2014, Mr Burch spent 35 years working for the Department of Veteran Affairs.
In 2010, he retired at the age of 59 and ended his career as a Chief Operating Officer in Hampton Virginia in the United States.
Describing himself as a couch potato during his retirement, Mr Burch decided to make a change and lost over 31kg.
He also took out the title of Australian runner up in the IsaBody challenge for his body transformation.
"A total of $8000 for getting healthy, staying healthy and enjoying life," he said.
Mr Burch is now enjoying his newfound health and fitness and said he is looking forward to competing at the ICN National Championships in Sydney next month.
"My main goal is to be at my very best for this competition," he said.
Mr Burch is hopeful there will be more men his own age at the Sydney competition.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
