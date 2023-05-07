Close to 25,000 people flocked to Tocal Fields Days over the weekend, enjoying great weather, farming fun and great food.
Attendance is up on the 2022 event, which 21,000 people visited.
Tocal Field Days manager Charise Foulstone said it was great to see a number of first timers to Tocal.
Saturday was the biggest day with more than 9,500 heading through the gates. A record number of people bought tickets online making entry much quicker for everyone.
"It was a great atmosphere with lots of families having a really good time," Ms Foulstone said.
"This year we had even more free kids' entertainment. The pedal tractors and diggers rides, the wildlife experience, milking barn, poddy calf feeding, fossil digging and scarecrow making were all big hit," she said.
Ms Foulstone said people really enjoyed the free concert by Australian singer-songwriter and 2023 Golden Guitar Awards Female Artist of the Year Amber Lawrence as well as the cooking demonstrations by celebrity chef and 'powerhouse of pastry' Anna Ployviou.
Other popular attractions included the expanded good food and wine section and the garden nursery exhibits.
"The feedback has been excellent, which is really pleasing," Ms Foulstone said.
"We had a record 332 exhibitors showcasing the Hunter's great produce and the latest farming machinery and supplies.
"Tocal Field Days is also about providing an opportunity for farmers and producers to come together and to also get the latest information and equipment from the industries that support farming.
"Our theme this year was Agriculture is for Everyone and it was great to have so many people from across the Hunter and beyond gaining an appreciation of the importance of agriculture and our farmers and producers."
About $45,000 from the proceeds of the event will go back to 13 local community groups, charities and schools.
"We will be able to give about $7,000 more back than last year, which is wonderful because we know how important the event grants are to the great work these groups for the community," Ms Foulstone said.
"Thanks to all our sponsors, exhibitors, volunteers and the community for helping to yet again make Tocal Field Days a big success for our farming community and the region."
The event was held at the Tocal Agricultural Centre near Paterson.
The 40th Tocal Field Days will be held May 3 to 5, 2024. For information visit tocalfielddays.com or phone 4939 8820.
