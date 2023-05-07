The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Photos

Tocal Field Days 2023 a huge success with close to 25,000 attendees

Updated May 8 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Close to 25,000 people flocked to Tocal Fields Days over the weekend, enjoying great weather, farming fun and great food.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.